Bad Bunny, Sebastián Yatra and more set to hit the stage for the 2019 Latin Grammys

The first round of performers for the 2019 Latin Grammys have been announced! For the 20th annual awards ceremony, nominees Bad Bunny, Alessia Cara, Sebastián Yatra, and Sech will take the stage for the biggest night in Latin music. In addition, Paula Arenas, Draco Rosa and Ximena Sariñana, Natalia Jiménez and Olga Tañon will also perform throughout the evening. For the first time ever, Alejandro and Alex Fernández will share the stage with Mariachi Sol de México. Juanes, who is set to receive the 2019 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Award will also take the stage – in addition to receiving the honor.

Nominees Juanes and Alessia Cara will take the stage

The Colombian musician – who is nominated for his single Querer Mejor with Alessia Cara – will perform a medley of hits from his decades long career. There is no word on if he will be joined on stage by the Canadian popstar. This is only the first round of performers, leaving hopes for fans to see some of their favorite musicians take the stage.

It would be a surprise to see top Latinx performers such as J Balvin, Karol G and Daddy Yankee take the stage, as they spoke out in solidarity of the lack of Urbano representation in the nominations for the ceremony. In September, the musicians introduced the Sin Reggaeton No Hay Latin Grammy hashtag in order to bring direct attention to the Recording Academy.

Bad Bunny, Sebastián Yatra and more will also take the stage

The 2019 Latin Grammys will air live from Las Vegas on Thursday, November 14. The milestone ceremony will be hosted by Ricky Martin, Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega. Be sure to follow HOLA! USA for all of the coverage.