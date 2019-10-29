See the cast of ‘Elite’ dressed as ‘Euphoria’s Rue and Jules 

Stars channeling other stars is always amusing, but characters channeling other characters is next level – especially when it involves two of the hottest teen dramas of the moment. Netflix’s Elite and HBO’s Euphoria have come together unexpectedly as two of Elite’s characters dressed up for Halloween as – you guessed it – two of Euphoria’s characters. Georgina Amorós (Cayetana) dressed as Hunter Schafer’s character, Jules, meanwhile Danna Paola (Lucrecia) dressed as Zendaya’s character, Rue. Of course, fans of both series’ immediately reacted to the stars’ Halloween costumes.

Elite’s Danna Paola and Georgina channel Euphoria’s Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter)

Both Georgina, 21 and Danna Paola, 24 took to their social media to share snaps of their euphoric looks. “The Rue to my Jules,” wrote Georgina next to a couple of photos of she and her co-star in full Euphoria character. On her account, Danna captioned, “Euphoric Aboroween, Rue & Jules,” with a carousel of photos featuring them and their dressed up friends.

Besides differing in language, (Elite in Spanish and Euphoria in English), both series offer a similar dark and dramatic situations among teen students. On one hand is Elite, which follows three working class students who enroll in Spain’s most elite high school, hence the name, but after one of their classmates is murdered, everyone is under question.

The actresses killed it with their euphoric costumes

Euphoria also showcases high school students navigating through love and friendship with drugs, trauma, sex and much more. Ahead of the series debut, Zendaya warned her fans about her character and the show’s impactful scenes. “Just a reminder before tonight’s premiere, that Euphoria is for mature audiences,” she wrote.

“It’s a raw and honest portrayal of addiction, anxiety and the difficulties of navigating life today. There are scenes that are graphic, hard to watch and can be triggering. Please only watch if you feel you can handle it. Do what’s best for you. I will still love you and feel your support,” she added.