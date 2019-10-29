Salma Hayek's surprising link to the multi-billionaire Musk family

Salma Hayek had a very special birthday wish! On Monday, October 28, the Mexican superstar took to her social media to wish her gal pal Christiana Wyly a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday Christiana! You have no idea how much I miss you and how jealous I am that you’re having so much fun while I’m working!!! Feliz Cumpleaños @christianamusk ! No te imaginas cuanto te extraño, y de lo celosa que estoy, mientras que yo estoy aquí trabajando y tu estás ahí celebrando!!! #napa #matthewmcconaughey,” she wrote in both English and Spanish.

Salma wished her close friend and the environmental activist a happy birthday

Salma’s wish brought a lot of star power. In the photo, posted next to the caption, Salma poses with her husband François-Henri Pinault, Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey stand in front of them and Christiana and her love Kimbal Musk smile and stand beside them.

In September, the environmentalist took to her social media to shout out her sister Salma on her birthday and even hinted at how they formed their close bond. “Sisters come in all forms. Sometimes they are Lebanese-Mexican-American-Parisian-Brits who exist beyond country, beyond age, beyond time, across lifetimes,” Christiana wrote. “Sometimes you meet sisters in an airport on day and they become the exact bright light, the specific wisdom, the precise outrageous joy you need most.”

The actress and her husband attended Christiana’s wedding to Kimbal Musk

The sweet post continued: “Sometimes they change the entire course of your life and you when look in their eyes you feel a cosmos of appreciation for the journey you are on together. @salmahayek Happy Birthday.”

Salma, 53, has close ties to the Musk family. The Hitman’s Bodyguard actress and her husband attended Christiana and Kimbal’s wedding ceremony in July 2018. Other notable guests in attendance were Barack and Michelle Obama and Kimbal’s brother Elon.