Camila Cabello posts adorable throwback photo as a 'little introvert baby'

Fans would think that Camila Cabello was always an extrovert who was destined to perform for the world, but it wasn’t always like that. The 22-year-old singer just shared an adorable throwback picture of herself, revealing she was a shy little girl.

Camila Cabello shared a throwback picture with her fans

“Little introvert baby,” the Havana songstress captioned the black and white photo of herself as a little girl. In the throwback image, a baby Camila is dressed in a dress paired with stockings and cute little dress shoes. The star is also sporting a pixie cut as she lays her head on the couch. The star also shared a picture of her father carrying her when she was just a tween. “Always a daddy’s girl!!!!!, she wrote under the story.

Loading the player...

MORE: Camila Cabello proves she's the biggest 'Game of Thrones' fan with this iconic photo

Camila wasn’t the only one who took part in this #TBT session—her beau Shawn Mendes also shared an old picture from when he was a little boy. In the photo, Shawn is holding his baby sister Aaliyah Medes while sitting on the grass. The singer is sporting a casual look and wearing a baseball cap backwards. “Wowww,” he wrote alongside the image.

The singer’s boyfriend Shawn Mendes also shared a throwback photo the same day

It’s no surprise this celebrity couple are on the same page when it comes to posting on their social media and sharing news with fans. The two singers have been inseparable since news broke of their relationship this summer. Recently, Shawn shared how proud he is of Camila after her debut on Saturday Night Live. “I love them so much,” he said about her new songs during a live fan Q&A. “Shameless is incredible to me. They’re all so great. She just did SNL and it was insane, did you see it?” He added: “She’s incredible. I think she’s amazing.”