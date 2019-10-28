Jennifer Lopez on whether she’s drawn inspiration from ‘Marry Me’ wardrobe

Here comes the bride, all dressed in…she has no idea! Jennifer Lopez may have worn a wedding dress on the set of her latest film Marry Me but that doesn't mean she has her dress picked out for her real-life wedding to Alex Rodriguez. “No, not yet,” she told Extra. The 50-year-old was seen roaming the streets of NYC in a stunning white gown by Zuhair Murad during filming but if J.Lo has her way, the gown will stay on the screen. “I don’t want one as big as I’m wearing in the movie,” the actress said. “That one is a lot to carry around, too big, but amazing and I’m so lucky I got to wear it.”

Jennifer Lopez says that she hasn't picked out her dress for her wedding to A-Rod

In the film, which also stars Maluma and Owen Wilson, Jennifer plays a pop star who is abandoned by her rock star love (Maluma) on their very public wedding day. Jennifer and Alex, 44, have been engaged since March but are taking time when it comes to planning. On top of the MLB season and Jennifer’s tours and films, the pair aren’t in a rush to head to the altar. The latest update came in September when the Baliar Conmigo songstress revealed that her 11-year-old son would be the one to give her away.

J.Lo also shared that when it comes to the destination there are some places in mind. “We’re talking about it, but we don’t have any firm plans and we’re talking about a lot of places to get married in,” she told Hota Kotb. “But we don’t know yet.”

The On the Floor singer and the MLB legend are still planning their wedding

One thing is for sure, the love that the two have is unbreakable. In the mist of her wedding, Jennifer revealed that she almost passed on the opportunity to film Hustlers in order to focus on her life at home. “We were supposed to do it last summer and I had worked so much” she told Variety. “I was like ‘I have to stay home with the kids and Alex.’”