Jennifer Lopez celebrates the impact of the girl power that surrounded the ‘Hustlers’ set

For Jennifer Lopez it was the experience behind the camera at Hustlers that made it worth it. The 50-year-old opened up about how impactful it was to work on a female-driven cast and crew. A first for the star. “It had all women producers and a woman director and a woman writer and an all-woman cast, and a woman editor,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“We really went deep. And you don’t see that [often]. I’ve made, I don’t know how many movies, 30, or 40 movies in my career and this was the first time that happened.”

She continued: “So it was a pretty special unicorn event,” she shared. It’s great that it’s being received in the way it is.” The film, which also starred Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lizzo and a host of other A-list talent, has generated a lot of award season buzz for the triple-threat.

The film didn’t just prove the power of working together, according to JLo, it demonstrated that audiences want to see that on the big screen. “It shows we can not only make a good movie, but we can also make a successful movie that makes money,” she shared. “That matters in the business. So that was an amazing thing to be a part of.”

Shortly after the film’s release, JLo opened up about the power of being on the set. “I've starred in films, and I've had a woman director here and there. It's mostly men in front of the camera, behind the camera,” she told the Hollywood Reporter.

“All the stars are usually men besides one woman. So, this was a beautiful thing in that it was really equal. It's kind of like how the world should be. Where the men are treating the woman with all the respect they deserve. The women are appreciating the men for all they’re doing. It's an environment where everybody can thrive.”