Stormi Webster dresses as mom Kylie Jenner for Halloween – and we can’t take it

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster have us seeing double! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her social media to share how her baby girl won Halloween. “My baby!!!! I can’t handle this,” she wrote next to a picture of her and Travis Scott’s one-year-old daughter in an exact (mini) replica of her 2019 Met Gala look.

Stormi adorably posed for the camera as she donned the lavender mermaid dress with the matching purple wig. The pint-sized fashionista’s look even came complete with the exaggerated purple puffy sleeves. Keeping the look to the tea, the mini dress featured little embroidered mesh details.

Stormi recreated her mother’s iconic Met Gala 2019 look

In a fun moment, the 22-year-old shared a video of Stormi surrounded by flashing lights à la her mother’s moment on the Met Gala carpet. Just like any kid, the tot is quite confused at all of the attention the look is bringing. Stormi’s dad, Travis took to the comments section to show his baby some love. The rapper left a simple red heart emoji.

Stormi’s Halloween costume took her and her mommy’s mother-daughter twinning moments to the next level. Kylie will often share pictures of her and her baby girl rocking matching hoodies, athletic wear or couture pieces.

Kylie wore a striking ensemble by Versace

Kylie’s little girl may not have expressed her desire to follow in her mother’s fashion footsteps, but she is making it clear that she is ready to enter the world of beauty. “Every time I’m wearing lipstick she notices, she looks at me and says, ‘lip lip lip,’” the makeup mogul told fans via YouTube.

“I haven’t thought about when I’m going to let Stormi wear makeup. I don’t know, I’m just going to see. She might even not want to wear makeup. But honestly, how things are going, this girl is obsessed with makeup. She begs me at this point.”