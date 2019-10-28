Kick off Halloween week by watching The Grudge's first trailer!

Between haunted houses and spooky cities, Halloween costume planning and staying in touch with what each celeb is rocking this Halloween season, you absolutely have to squeeze in two minutes to watch the new trailer of The Grudge. The rated R film, and fourth installment of the saga, will hit theaters on January 2020 and turn any day of the week into Freaky Friday.

The Grudge first came out in 2004, and here we are, 15 years later, still sitting at the edge of our chairs, with our eyes wide open, waiting to see what surprises the latest sequel brings. The Grudge 2 came out in 2006, and The Grudge 3 in 2009. Check out the trailer below!

A haunted house that’s been on the market for quite some time piques the interest of real estate broker Peter Spencer to discover why. Peter, portrayed by John Cho, is one of the few courageous people to enter the home and encounter the strange things happening. Upon further investigation, and in partnership with a detective, played by Andrea Riseborough, the two discover that someone died at the home and the person’s ghost has been living there since, becoming a real-life nightmare to anyone who dares step into the house. The film also stars Mexican-American actor Demián Bichir who by the way, is apparently very much into spooky films, as he also plays a priest in the 2018 film, The Nun.