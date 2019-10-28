Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about son-in-law Chris Pratt

Arnold Schwarzenegger has nothing but kind words for his famous son-in-law, Chris Pratt. The Terminator: Dark Fate actor, 72, spoke highly of his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger’s husband during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "He's just a nice man,” the dad of four said of Chris. “It's always great when someone is successful and someone has a vision and someone is driven and knows where to go in their life so that’s very attractive.”

“But if you're not kind and if you're not a real mensch, you know, then you don't have much," Arnold continued. "He is a real kind person, and he's terrific with her."

Like his father-in-law, Chris, 40, is also a big action hero actor having starred in a number of Marvel films and Jurassic World. When asked if the two action stars would ever team up for a movie together, Arnold replied, "Maybe, we haven't talked about it.” He added, “But I respect him very much. I think he's a very dedicated actor and he trains really hard, he's in good shape physically, and he's talented. But besides all of that, he's great with my daughter and that's the most important part."

Arnold acknowledged that he can be an “intimidating” father-in-law. The actor’s oldest daughter Katherine, whom he shares with ex-wife Maria Shriver, and Chris tied the knot in June at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. The bride looked stunning on her big day wearing a custom Giorgio Armani Privé crinoline lace bustier column gown that featured a full skirt.

Katherine, 29, recently opened up about her dating experience prior to meeting her future husband. “With dating, with anything that you do, it's, like, you have all these experiences [that] can sometimes be really challenging," she said on the Today show. "And then especially with finding someone that you're going to spend the rest of your life with; you find them and you're like, 'That's exactly why past things didn't work out.'"