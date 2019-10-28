Eva Mendes wants to be a ‘suspicious Cuban tia’ this Halloween

With Halloween days away, Eva Mendes is still contemplating costume ideas. The Cuban actress, 45, took to her social media account on Saturday, October 26, to share one possibility with her fans, and if you ask us, it’s pretty perfect. “I’m not feeling Halloween yet. Usually by now I have an idea. Can I just bring out my wig and be someone’s suspicious Cuban Tia? You know that Tia,” Eva wrote alongside a glam snapshot of herself wearing a wig and oversized gold hoop earrings.

Eva Mendes revealed she might be a suspicious Cuban tia (aunt) for Halloween

The mom of two described the Cuban “tia” (aunt) costume as “a character,” adding, “She’s in everyone’s business. Can that be enough of costume? She’s so much. Really she’s too much, so is she enough for this Halloween? 🧡.” Fans were quick to praise the actress’ idea, with one suggesting, “Yes, be a suspicious cuban tia, but add a chancla— now its scary lol.” Eva seemed onboard with the chancla (flip-flop) suggestion, replying: “Ha! Now that’s dangerous and oh so necessary!!!!! Great idea ! ❤️”

MORE: Eva Mendes' eating habits have changed since becoming a mother

Eva was raised in a “typical Cuban household,” she told People magazine in 2017. Her Cuban upbringing admittedly “influences everything” she does. Eva, who shares daughters Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, with longtime partner Ryan Gosling noted at the time that she is raising her daughters in a Cuban household, and would like to take her family to Cuba one day. “I can’t wait to go! I’m waiting on the OK from my mom. She’s the matriarch,” Eva said.

The actress was raised in a Cuban household

The Hitch star recently opened up to HOLA! USA about how she balances motherhood with her career. "I feel overwhelmed, which is every day at certain parts of the day. It's going back to my mother, how did she do this alone in Cuba with three kids and then coming over to the United States alone,” Eva said.

The fashion designer added, “[Esmeralda and Amada] are very opinionated and active as they should be and it's beautiful, but it's maddening – and then to try to work within that and be present as a mom. I would say the hardest part about it is the mommy guilt that I feel. Even though I know that working is a necessity, but it's also good for them to see me work."