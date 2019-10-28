Jennifer Lopez steals the show with dramatic golden dress at the Governors Awards

She’s currently generating Oscar buzz, so it was only fitting that Jennifer Lopez chose a shimmering gown that conjured up images of the famous statuette to attend the Governor’s Awards on Sunday night. For this special occasion, Alex Rodriguez’s fiancée chose a stunning strapless golden dress in a very similar shade as the gown she wore at the Hustlers premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

Jennifer has a beautiful complexion and there’s nothing better to make it glow than the yellow, golden tones of her stunning outfit. The elegant satin creation by Reem Acra, which featured a graceful oversized bow on the back, was very heavy on old Hollywood vibes - it’s hard to imagine anything more glamorous.

Jennifer chose a beautiful dress by Reem Acra for the Governors Awards

In a perfect balancing act, Jennifer accessorized her look with diamond jewelry by Harry Winston and the sober black Perry clutch by Tyler Ellis. Bronze, natural makeup and an intricate braided top knot made the actress shine like the brightest star in the sky. And she had some serious competition! Charlize Theron, Lupita Ngyong’o, America Ferrara and Scarlett Johansson, among many others attended the event.

The actress chose another stunning gown in a similar shade for the Hustlers premiere in Toronto

The Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences kicks off the 2020 Oscar season, and Jennifer was certainly ready for the challenge. Her role as Ramona in Hustlers has had rave reviews and specialized media appointed her as a possible nominee for best actress next year. “It is very flattering, but I don’t want to get my hopes up,” she said during an interview with Access Hollywood. She also got emotional during her appearance at SXM when the host asked about all the Oscar buzz, “I have been working very hard all of my life, so it’s nice,” Jennifer said, close to tears.

There are still a few months to go until nominations are revealed, but what is clear after her appearance at the Governors Awards is that Jennifer already looks like a winner.