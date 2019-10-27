Eva Longoria gets ultimate compliment from Roselyn Sanchez after leading women's summit

Eva Longoria gave an empowering keynote speech at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit in L.A. on Friday, October 25. Continuing her mission to advocate for women and the Latinx community, the Desperate Housewivesicon inspired a room of 2,000+ guests with her stirring words on representation. Her dialogue spanned far beyond those physically attending the summit, moving fellow celebrity friends and fans alike. And, of course, she did it all while looking as fabulous as ever.

Eva Longoria inspired at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit

“A good friend of mine was there and texted me saying that you were incredible,” Eva’s Grand Hotel pal Roselyn Sanchez sweetly wrote about the speech on social media. “You empowered her beyond belief... so very proud of you mama to continue inspiring women the way you do. Gracias por eso.”

GALLERY: Eva Longoria’s white hot long-sleeve style

During her keynote at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica, California, the mom-of-one spoked out about Hollywood being “largely responsible for much of the unconscious bias that is against people of color” and that “Latinas are the last to find their voices amplified in this industry.”

Eva was a Balmain boss in this white power suit

“When you aren’t on screen in the media, you are being erased - you don’t exist,” she added. “And the stories from Hollywood don’t come close to representing the complexity of our community. This is a problem — the demographics of America are changing and it’s changing in a very Latin way, and this cultural shift is freaking people out.”

For her powerhouse day, she opted for a white power suit by Balmain. “Such an honor today giving the keynote speech for The Wrap Power Women Summit!” the star exclaimed alongside a photo from the event on her social media pages. “What an incredible audience of women eager to make a mark in this world! I’m humbled by your energy and enthusiasm!”