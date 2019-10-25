Kylie Jenner is glowing in her latest social media post. The Rise & Shine singer shared a very intimate photo of her from her pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster, who she had with Astroworld rapper Travis Scott last year.

The youngest of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians siblings has often said how much the pregnancy of her daughter has transformed her — something she stated in the social media post that she shared with her 149 million followers. The media personality and cosmetics mogul reflected on her time with a ‘bun in the oven’ as “such a special time in my life.”



©@kyliejenner One-year-old Stormi is Kylie’s only child

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared in her reflective post “I have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites. baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life.. i actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. women really are amazing.. tag a strong woman in your life,” and proceeded to tag her world famous momager and Kardashian/Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner.

