Amid rumors of their breakup, Natalia Barulich has decided to speak out in regards to her and Maluma’s relationship, confirming their split is indeed true. The DJ released a statement accepting that after two years, they are no longer together, and gave the reasons as to why they chose to separate.

"I love Juan Luis very much, but at this time we need to take time for ourselves and our careers so that we continue to grow as artists and individuals," she said in a statement according to Page Six.

Not only did she confirm she is single, but she also put to rest the rumors saying she had been unfaithful to the Colombian singer with soccer player Neymar Jr. According to several Brazilian outlets, the Cuban-Croatian model and the athlete had interchanged flirty messages as well as photos of them together.

According to People en Español, the couple reportedly broke things off after Maluma’s concert in Los Angeles, which means they’ve been apart approximately a month.

The coulple had celebrated their two-year anniversary back in June 2018

After the revelation of their break-up, the absence of their photos together on social media made much more sense. For some time now, neither she nor he posed for the camera with the romanticism they evoked just a few months ago. She even went on to explain the Medellín singer seemed interested in another model.

Maluma y Natalia are currently in New York, but on their own

The Qué Pena singer might have set his eyes on supermodel Winnie Harlow as they were spotted together at a club with a group of friends. However, Maluma and Winnie are only friends. As of now, Maluma has yet to give any statements about his and Natalia’s rupture. Nonetheless, he seems to have confirmed the news after deleting all the photos in which he appears with his former love on social media.