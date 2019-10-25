Camila Cabello proves she's the biggest 'Game of Thrones' fan with this iconic photo

Camila Cabello lived every Game of Thrones fans dream! The Shameless singer adorably fan girled over the series stars Emila Clarke and Jason Mamoa during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show. In a series of photos posted on her social media, the 22-year-old hilariously reenacted one of the show’s iconic scenes with Emilia AKA the Mother of Dragons. “Oh you bet your ass I bent the knee.” In the hilarious post, Camila bows down to Emilia – who holds a dragon in her hand. In another photo, the pair wrapped each other in a sweet embrace. Camila also had love for Jason, who played Khal Drogo in the series, as she shared a picture of her standing next to him with a big smile.

Camila Cabello hilariously bent the knee for Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke

Prior to the photo ops, the Liar singer had the chance to meet her idols for the first time on stage. After her performance, the songstress rushed to join the actors on the couch. When she arrived, she couldn’t help but burst with excitement. “My Queen! Oh My God,” she said. “I would just like to say I am the biggest Game of Thrones fan in the world. And there’s a reason I’m the only red wine on this table and I am freaking out to meet you guys.”

She continued as she hugged the guests: “I went through, literally finished all eight seasons in a month this year.” Equally excited to hear the news, Emilia shared: “That’s so impressive.” In a sweet gesture, Camila presented her with a little baby dragon. Camila added: “Thank you so much – it’s going to take me the whole time of this interview to recover from this. I’ve never fangirled so hard in my life.” Camila had been waiting for that moment as soon as she found out she would appear on the show with the stars.

The Shameless singer fangirled over the stars of the show

“So the moment I’ve been waiting for is about to happen,” she said on her stories. “I’m going to meet Khal Drogo and Khaleesi. I will not call them by their real names because, you know, Game of Thrones isn’t a real thing. LOL.” Safe to say, Camila had her moment and it was worth it.