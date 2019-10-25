Kylie Jenner and Drake get close at his 33rd birthday bash

Kylie Jenner didn’t have Travis Scott on the brain as she celebrated with another rapper. The makeup maven spent quality time with Drake during his birthday party at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. “She spent most time near Drake and his friends,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kylie was rapping to the songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection though.”

The source also confirmed that the beauty guru and the God’s Plan rapper spent the evening talking and laughing with each other. Kylie, 22, wasn’t the only person who showed the birthday boy love. Drake, who had a mobster-themed party, was surrounded by his closest friends from the industry and back home in Toronto.

Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble were also in attendance for the bash. Sean ‘P Diddy” Combs, and his sons, Quincy, Justin and Christian also celebrated the star. New mom Shay Mitchell and her boyfriend Matte Babel also attended the star-studded affair. Adele was also in attendance, as she shared a picture of her and the star getting cozy.

Kylie’s outing and time with Drake comes a little less than a month after her split with Travis Scott. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the Sicko Mode rapper, who welcomed a child in 2018, split at the top of the month.

After a summer of lavish parties, birthday celebrations and travel, the A-list duo called it quits. Shortly after the news, the mogul took to her social media to clear the air.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi our friendship and our daughter is priority,” she wrote. “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga.” You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”