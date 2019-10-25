Taylor Swift is unrecognizable as a 16-year-old musician on the rise in 2006

Taylor Swift is feeling sentimental. The Mean singer took to her social media to reflect on the start of her career. “I said in an interview 13 years ago "I'm just hoping that I have a second album that does as well as the first and someday get to be a headliner, and always be the same person that I started out as,” she wrote.

In the epic throwback, Taylor is unrecognizable as she performs on a small stage with long curly blonde hair, for a crowd of people sitting on a lawn. A stark contrast to what her life is like now – selling out arenas.

The Look What You Made Me Dosinger continued: “Scrolling through your posts today has me feeling all the feelings & I want to thank you. Because of you, there was a 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th and 7th album. You guys made me into a headliner because you wanted to see me play. And your support all these years is what’s helped me stay true to that kid I was when I started out. #13yearsoftaylorswift.”

On Thursday, Taylor and her fans celebrated her years-long career, way before she stole the hearts of America and sold out stadiums. This year, with the release of her latest album Lover, the 29-year-old has had a lot more to celebrate.

Earlier this year, the Blank Space singer opened up about her latest albums and how she and her music have personally evolved since the start of her career.

Today the pop star is celebrating multiple albums and sold out shows

“It’s definitely a quirky record. With this album, I felt like I sort of gave myself permission to revisit older themes that I used to write about, maybe look at them with fresh eyes. And to revisit older instruments — older in terms of when I used to use them,” she told Rolling Stone. “Because when I was making 1989, I was so obsessed with it being this concept of Eighties big pop, whether it was Eighties in its production or Eighties in its nature, just having these big choruses — being unapologetically big. And then Reputation, there was a reason why I had it all in lowercase.“