Sofia Vergara is stunning in revealing black bikini in throwback pic - and she's blonde!

Every Thursday her fans wait impatiently to see how she will surprise them. And we have to congratulate Sofia Vergara because the new throwback Thursday snap shared by the Modern Family actress has to be one of her best yet. Sofía shows off her incredible curves in a revealing black bikini, her blonde locks flowing in the wind, while holding the reins of two magestic horses.

“TBT the 90’s, I want to say Miami but I can't really remember!” she wrote along with the picture. Luckily, good friend and makeup artist Sonia Marquez reminded her the location of the stunning photo shoot: “It was in Mexico. One of the most beautiful calendars we’ve ever made.”

The Modern Family actress started her career as a model in Colombia

Sofia started her career as a model after being discovered by a scout on a beach in the Colombian Caribbean. She starred in commercials and appeared in endless campaigns and calendars, quickly becoming one of the most popular faces in her country. She then moved to Miami where she developed a successful career as a TV host and an actress in telenovelas, however, she struggled in Los Angeles when she started attending castings in the hope of making it in the mainstream entertainment industry.

After struggling to make it in Hollywood, Sofía became a brunette and her life changed

“They have the stereotype of … the Mexican Latin woman,” she said during an interview with Fox News. “In the West Coast, that’s what they have, so they think that Latin people look a bit darker. But, if you go to Uruguay, Colombia, Argentina, there’s a lot of blondes.” The Colombian then made a radical decision and ditched the blonde locks we can see in the pictures: “As soon as I put my hair dark, they really believed I was a ‘hot Latina’,” she added with a smile.

Shortly after that, the 47-year-old natural blonde would get the role of her life: Gloria Pritchett in Modern Family. “I had to work a little bit harder, go to more auditions, try to find the perfect role,” she said adding that there are not many roles for Latinas, especially with a thick accent, “but I found Modern Family, the role of my life.”