Camila Cabello is not in Havana, ooh na-na anymore! The chart topping performer flocked to London earlier this month, where she met with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Cuban-American singer visited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace, along with the 10 finalists for Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019.

©Kensington Palace Camila Cabello met with Prince William and Kate Middleton in October

Per BBC, the Teen Heroes were praised by Prince George’s parents for their dedication to helping others. Radio 1’s Teen Awards, which is now in it’s 10th year, is the biggest teen event in the pop music calendar and shines a light on some of the UK’s most inspirational teens. The Duke and Duchess have invited finalists to the palace in previous years.

Camila, 22, was “honored” to join the royals at the reception. She told the BBC, "I was so honored to be invited to Kensington Palace to meet and celebrate this year’s Teen Hero finalists with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.” The pop star continued: "Hearing the incredible things these Teen Heroes have done is so inspirational. Their passion and dedication to help others is amazing and they really blew me away."

©Kensington Palace The royals welcomed BBC Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019 finalists to Kensington Palace

Shawn Mendes’ leading lady wore a marigold dress for the occasion, while the Duchess looked sophisticated in a toffee and black abstract midi dress by one of her favorite designers, L.K. Bennett. Kensington Palace shared two photos on Tuesday, October 22, from the meeting. Prince William and Kate appeared to be in great spirits conversing with the young boys and girls. The winners will be presented with their award on Sunday, November 24, at Radio 1’s Teen Awards.