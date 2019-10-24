He may be a globe-trotting megastar, but is clear to see that Marc Anthony‘s most proud achievement is his beautiful family. Very recently he shared a lovely picture with Max and Emme along with his dad don Felipe to wish him a happy birthday, and although the twins he shares with JLo might be the most well-known ones the Puerto Rican star has four more children. He shares 16-year-old Ryan and 18-year-old Cristian with former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres. And last, but not least, Marc is the proud father of Arianna and Alex ‘Chase’ Muñiz, probably the most low-key family members, but equally present in Marc’s life.

©@jlo A very sweet photo of Marc and his children: ‘Chase’, Cristian, Max, Ryan, Emme y Arianna

Arianna Muñiz is Marc’s daughter from his romance with Puerto Rican ex-police officer Debbie Rosado. The couple dated for two years in the Nineties and even though the relationship ended, Marc has obviously maintained a close bond not only with 25-year-old Arianna, but also with her brother Alex, who is not Marc’s biological son, but he considers him as his own.

There are very few images of Arianna and Marc together, but she has been present at family celebrations, such as Marc´s 43rd birthday party at Club 50 in Miami, where she was snapped proudly posing with her dad.

It’s easier to find photos of Alex ‘Chase’ Muñiz with the singer. He attended Marc’s 50th birthday in September last year and had a great time hanging out with Cristian, Ryan, Emme and Max. Arianna is the only member of the gang missing from pictures of the family event.