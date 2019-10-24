A Celia Cruz musical is hitting the stage

A new Celia Cruz musical is coming to New York City! The world will soon get to relive the glory of “La Guarachera de Cuba” with an all new production and big performances in the only way the late Afro-Cuban singer would have liked it.

A Celia Cruz musical is premiering in New York City on November 16 at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts

Titled Celia Cruz — The Musical, the show will be a two-hour celebration that will not only feature Celia’s signature style and flair, it will include some of her biggest musical hits like Quimbara, La Negra Tiene Tumbado, Tu Voz, Bemba Colorá and La Vida Es Un Carnaval. The musical, which is sponsored by Goya Foods, will take place on November 16 at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts in the Bronx.

Besides celebrating Celia’s music, the all Spanish show will also touch on her major life events of the late singer, from her early days in Cuban to when she became the legend we all know and love for her vocals and colorful outfits. The best part is that Celia will be portrayed by 52-year-old Grammy-nominated vocalist Lucrecia Pérez Sáez, who happened to be one of the singer’s friends. “I do the show with love, without any sense of rivalry or trying to take her place,” Lucrecia previously told Billboard about getting to bring the icon back to life. “I come out on stage to bring her alive.”