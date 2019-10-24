Sofia Vergara is definitely one of our favorites! On October 23, the Modern Family actress took to her personal social media profile to wish her cousin Rosa Vergara a very happy birthday. In the image that she shared, you can see the Colombian beauty posing between her two cousins, one of which is the birthday girl. There is a lot of happiness shared between the three cousins with the exception of one little detail — she crossed out her other cousin’s face (again!).
While taking the moment to share a celebratory post in honor of her cousin Rosa for her birthday, she made it a point to cross out her other cousin in the picture. She shared “Happy Birthday Rosa [celebratory emojis] lots of kisses from your favorite cousin!!! [heart eye emojis followed by a laughing face emoji],” showing that not only does she have a great sense of humor on screen, but off screen as well.
This isn’t the first time that Sofia’s pen has struck an unsuspecting family member. Just two days earlier Sofia shared a celebratory birthday image on her social media page sending best wishes to her niece Paula, but crossing out the other family member in the image, sending the internet into a confused frenzy. Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland commented “WHAT is happening here,” sharing in everyone’s confusion.