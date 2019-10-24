Sofia Vergara is definitely one of our favorites! On October 23, the Modern Family actress took to her personal social media profile to wish her cousin Rosa Vergara a very happy birthday. In the image that she shared, you can see the Colombian beauty posing between her two cousins, one of which is the birthday girl. There is a lot of happiness shared between the three cousins with the exception of one little detail — she crossed out her other cousin’s face (again!).



©@sofiavergara Sofia is known to be very close to her family

While taking the moment to share a celebratory post in honor of her cousin Rosa for her birthday, she made it a point to cross out her other cousin in the picture. She shared “Happy Birthday Rosa [celebratory emojis] lots of kisses from your favorite cousin!!! [heart eye emojis followed by a laughing face emoji],” showing that not only does she have a great sense of humor on screen, but off screen as well.