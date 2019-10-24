Kelly Ripa says she is on social media for this funny reason

Kelly Ripa and her husband Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos have a hot love of 23 years — one they are happy to let everyone know about. On October 23, the American Housewife actress took to social media and shared a steamy new pic of her and her hubby. A very shirtless Mark was lounging around with his blonde beauty just chillin' when Kelly decided to take a snap of the moment and share it with her followers.

She captioned the image "This is your thirst trappy reminder to watch an all NUDE #riverdale TONIGHT on @thecwriverdale 8/7 central. Did i say nude? I meant new [followed by a fire emoji]." Many of her celeb friends like Gary Janetti and Lisa Rinna shared their praises in the comments section, but not everyone was a fan. One commentator shared "Ok ok let's keep it PG you're embarrassing your kids !!!" To which the quick-witted Kelly responded "that's why I have Instagram."

Kelly shared on Live With Kelly and Ryan how she snapped the naughty pic of she and her husband as she was testing out her new iPhone camera.