Selena Gomez drops empowering anthem ‘Look at Her Now’ 

In case you forgot, Selena Gomez is that girl! After the release of her power ballad Lose You to Love Me, the 27-year-old surprised her loyal fans with a special video – and another single. “And here’s my special gift to all of my ride or dies,” she wrote. “I created this with apple especially for you. Y’all have been through it all with me and I thank you for pushing me to be the best. look at her now is out now [red heart emoji]. #shotoniphone.” Selena’s second single is the complete opposite of her first release. The girl power anthem sees the singer celebrating her redemption as she lets go of her first love that was of course, no good for her.

Selena Gomez surprised fans with her single Look At Her Now

She sings: “Of course she was sad. But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet. Took a few years to soak up the tears. But look at her now, watch her go.” In another line of the song, the Disney alum sings about the fast love and how it shaped her. “What a thing to be human. Made her more of a woman.”

MORE: Selena Gomez is relieved to have her new album completed

It’s no enough that the single has some of her most empowering lyrics to date. Selena also revealed the visuals for the single. In the music video, the singer and a group of dancers dance in front of a colorful screen. The star wears a series of outfits, including a glittering midi dress, an all leather ensemble and a metallic look.

The single follows the 27-year-old emotional ballad

Look at Her Now follows the release of Selena’s first solo single in over a year. On Wednesday, October 23, the pop star released the single and visuals for Lose You to Love Me, the power ballad which many are calling an ode to her past relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. “Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows,” she wrote. “I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you. Lose You to Love Me is out now.”