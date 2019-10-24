Selena Gomez addresses that Hailey Bieber comment: 'I Do Not Stand for Women Tearing Women Down'

Selena Gomez is making waves. The 27-year-old singer released two new tracks in the span of 48 hours—Lose You to Love Me and Look At Her Now—both of which have led fans to speculate that Selena is singing about ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber who recently wed Hailey Baldwin. However, while going live on her social media and answering fan questions, the singer opened up about her recent writing process and indirectly addressed those rumors.

Selena Gomez addressed that Hailey Bieber comment during her live Q&A

"I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I am so grateful. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down," the star said during the live, addressing those fans that speculated Hailey was throwing Selena shade about her new music. “I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone.”

Shortly after releasing her new song Lose You To Love Me on Tuesday night, Hailey took to her social media stories to share she was currently listening to Summer Walker’s song I’ll Kill You. Selenators quickly thought this was Hailey throwing shade at Selena and her new music. ”It doesn't matter what the situation is, if you're my fans don't be rude to anybody, please," Selena explained during her live Q&A. “Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Please, for me, know that that's not my heart. My heart is only to release things that I feel are me, and that I'm proud of."

The singer asked her fans to not pit women against each other

Before Selena came to Hailey’s defense, Justin Bieber’s wife commented on the situation. “Please stop with this nonsense…there is no ‘response,’” she wrote in a now-deleted comment on Just Jared’s social media page. “This is complete BS.” The only person who has yet to say anything is Justin Bieber.

