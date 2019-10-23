The Fast and the Furious franchise is getting even bigger – and hotter. In a surprise reveal, Vin Diesel shared a video of him and his latest co-star Cardi B on the final day of the UK shoot. “Last day in the UK. Pa mi Gene #Fast92020 #Fatherhood,” he captioned the video. In the clip, the actor and the rapper sit side by side as they talk to the camera. “Day 86 on the set of Fast 9,” Vin said. “I know I’m exhausted. We all gave every single thing we could for this movie. Put it all on the table put it all out there.”

©@vindiesel Cardi B will appear alongside the all-star cast in the upcoming Fast and Furious franchise

Cardi chimed in with an early review of the film: “I’m tired. But I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one.” The pair wrap the video by telling fans that it will be out “May 2020.” In a hilarious add, the Money rapper tells fans she is looking forward to a nap.

Loading the player...

Details about Cardi’s character have yet to be revealed. However, from the looks of her all-black militant attire, it looks like she will be involved in the action. It’s no telling how many days the rapper spent on set. The reveal comes on the heels of her latest acting debut alongside Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers.

Cardi hinted at her latest project earlier this month. During a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, the 27-year-old opened up about her experience on the big screen. “I enjoyed it, and I just couldn’t believe I was on set for, like, 16 hours and then like… is this what actors gotta go through?” she explained. “Artists, we have long days but it’s just full of excitement, like we move around we’re doing something. Like, you gotta wait in the trailer until it’s your turn, you gotta do the same scene like 20 times.”