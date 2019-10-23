Eva Mendes is continuing to show her fans just how relatable she is! The 45-year-old actress took to her social media to post a hilarious video clip of her dancing during a photo shoot for her fall New York & Company collection, which revealed a quirky habit she didn’t know she had.

©New York & Company nEva Mendes revealed she’s a lip biter in a new social media videon

“Why didn’t anyone tell me?!? I’m a lip biter!!,” the brunette beauty wrote alongside the video of her swaying side to side. “Oh no, I’m a dancing lip biter!! I had no idea. All these years. Just didn’t know. I can’t be out there doing this. I must be stopped.” In the black-and-white video, her bright red outfit is the only pop of color, and she’s wearing a gorgeous getup from her New York & Company collection.

“Everything you see here avail @nyandcompany online and in stores,” she added. “Well except for the headband. And the boots. So I guess not everything. But see, now I’m all frazzled. The lip biting thing is throwing me off. Reality Bites.” Eva is wearing a matching burgundy blazer and skirt set paired with cheetah-print accessories, including a belt boots and headband.