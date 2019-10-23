Salma Hayek is trolling her fellow co-star Ryan Reynolds on his 43rd birthday. The Mexican actress took to social media to send the star a funny message on his special day. Ryan, who is known for playing pranks on his famous friends online, was now the punchline thanks to Salma.

©@salmahayek Salma Hayek teased Ryan Reynolds on social media for his 43rd birthday

“Yes, Ryan, I am using your birthday to post this picture where I don’t look so bad, while you look all beat up,” she joked alongside a photo of them two posing with a bottle of his gin brand Aviation Gin. “Also I’d like to take this opportunity to remind you that you were gonna send me some Aviation gin for MY birthday AND THAT WAS ALMOST TWO MONTHS AGO... If you want to see more picture of yourself, please look at my stories... oh and Happy Birthday by the way.”

Loading the player...

The actress continued the teasing on her stories where she posted several pictures of them two along with their The Hitman’s Bodyguard co-star Samuel L. Jackson. However, in every picture, Ryan is purposefully cropped out. "Happy birthday to one of my dear friends, Ryan Reynolds," she wrote below the five different pictures. "Love sharing the screen with you."