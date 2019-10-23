The Derbez family is put to the test to see how well they know each other after their travels

Being together for a month was quite a different experience for Eugenio Derbez, his wife Alessandra, their daughter Aitana, and his older kids Vadhir, Jose Eduardo and Aislinn, along with her husband Mauricio Ochmann and daughter Kailani. Throw cameras into the mix for a reality show, and you have family home videos to last a lifetime. Our November cover stars, who spoke candidly with us in the issue about their first time together under one roof for De Viaje con los Derbez on Pantaya, admit that the reality show aspect may be over after just one season. “It’s good and fun, and you can see a side that you don’t know but no,” Eugenio shared with HOLA! USA. “It’s just once in a lifetime and that’s it. We want to make another trip together but not with the cameras.”

Despite the possibility of the series being short-lived, the Derbez clan most definitely doesn’t disappoint viewers with their banter and humor. (Spoiler alert: there is an incident with a truck you don’t want to miss!) Watch the video above to see their family dynamic as we play a fun game with them.