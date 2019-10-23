Kelly Ripa says her and Mark Consuelos’ son Michael is ‘chronically poor’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ oldest child Michael is adjusting to life in the real world. The LIVE with Kelly and Ryan co-host dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, October 22, where she opened up about her firstborn, who is now living in Brooklyn. “I think he loves the freedom. He hates paying his own rent and he is chronically poor,” she joked. “I don’t think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now.”

While Michael, 22, used to “ignore” the money his maternal grandparents would send him for Halloween in the past, this year his is eagerly awaiting its arrival. “Now that he’s living on his own, he’s called three times, ‘The Halloween envelope arrived?’” Kelly shared. “Just so he can have electricity. He’s experiencing being an adult.”

The mom of three admitted that she was intially “concerned” about Michael and her daughter Lola attending college, NYU, in the city where they grew up. Kelly told her children that they could come home like other college students do during “regular visiting hours” i.e. Thanksgiving and Christmas. “Your dad and I need to rediscover each other,” she explained to them. However, her kids did not adhere to that rule.

Kelly and Mark's oldest son and daughter attend New York University

Recalling dropping off her oldest at college his freshman year, Kelly said, "We drop him off at his dorm. We have lunch together. We look at each other. We say, 'We did it. We have a child in college. We did it! Oh my gosh. We come home. It's about 10 minutes away. We walk through the front door and he is standing in the hallway."

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Lola, who was ready to leave the nest, was gone 12 hours after being dropped off at NYU before coming home to throw a party on the roof of her family’s house. Kelly declared that her youngest son Joaquin, 16, is "not allowed to even apply to NYU." She said, “He's not allowed to apply within the tri-state area."