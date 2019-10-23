Eva Mendes shares hilarious dancing clip - she's a lip biter!

Eva Mendes is continuing to show her fans just how relatable she is! The 45-year-old actress took to her social media to post a hilarious video clip of her dancing during a photo shoot for her fall New York & Company collection, which revealed a quirky habit she didn’t know she had.

Eva Mendes revealed she’s a lip biter in a new social media video

“Why didn’t anyone tell me?!? I’m a lip biter!!,” the brunette beauty wrote alongside the video of her swaying side to side. “Oh no, I’m a dancing lip biter!! I had no idea. All these years. Just didn’t know. I can’t be out there doing this. I must be stopped.” In the black-and-white video, her bright red outfit is the only pop of color, and she’s wearing a gorgeous getup from her New York & Company collection.

Loading the player...

MORE: Eva Mendes reveals she gets her hair cut at Supercuts

“Everything you see here avail @nyandcompany online and in stores,” she added. “Well except for the headband. And the boots. So I guess not everything. But see, now I’m all frazzled. The lip biting thing is throwing me off. Reality Bites.” Eva is wearing a matching burgundy blazer and skirt set paired with cheetah-print accessories, including a belt boots and headband.

The actress was modeling clothes from her new fall collection

Eva, who recently launched her fall New York & Company collection spoke to HOLA! USA about how she wanted to capture the essence of every type of woman with her designs. “Latin women, we all look different. That's one thing that non-Latin people don’t really understand,” she explained. “In my family alone, we have some blondes, we have like literally from every color to every body type. That's really inspiring to me because I'm designing for every woman and they're basically all in my family.”