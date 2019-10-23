First look at Isabela Merced’s upcoming Netflix holiday film

Loading the player...

Isabela Merced’s upcoming movie is already putting us in a holiday mood. If you hate going out in storms, have corn for poppin', and are looking for the perfect romantic flick to watch with the lights turned way down low, then Let It Snow is the film for you this season…see what we did there? The Netflix movie, which is giving us Love Actually vibes, is based on the best-selling young adult novel by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle.

The film, directed by Luke Snellin, stars Isabela, as well as Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush, Liv Hewson, Mitchell Hope, Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka, Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Jacob Batalon, and Joan Cusack. Let It Snow revolves around a group of high school seniors after a snowstorm hits their small Midwestern town on Christmas Eve.

“I’ve realized that life is just a bunch of stuff you can’t control,” Isabela’s character says in the trailer. Friendships and love lives will collide in the movie that involves a stranded pop star, a stolen keg, a squad of competitive dancers, a mysterious woman covered in tin foil, and a party at the local Waffle Town. Netflix noted, “Come Christmas morning, nothing will be the same.”

Let It Snow premieres November 8 on Netflix