Selena Gomez releases cryptic new single ‘Lose You To Find Me’ 

Selena Gomez is singing her emotions. The 27-year-old pop star finally released her highly anticipated new single Lose You to Love Me in the early morning hours of October 23. Along with the song, Selena shared a dramatic visual with fans. In the video, the singer sings and showcases various emotions as she sits in an empty room. At times, the Bad Liar looks into the camera as she sings. In various frames, she showcases a range of feelings including happy, sad, and angry.

Selena Gomez released emotional new single Lose You to Find Me

In the heartbreaking ballad, written with fellow pop star Julia Michaels, the Disney Channel alum sings about a love that’s gone, which many believe is about her on and off relationship with Justin Bieber.

“We’d go into it blindly. I needed to lose you to find me. This dance it was killin’ me softly,” she sings. In another line, she seemingly references the pop star’s 2015 album. “Set fire to my purpose and I let it burn.”

The songstress shared that the song touches on things she has dealt with since her last album

Selena and Justin rekindled their romance briefly in 2018 before officially calling it quits in March. Following their split, the singer started his relationship with his now-wife Hailey Baldwin. “In two months, you replaced us,” she sang as she got personal. “Like it was easy made me think I deserved it.”

In just over nine hours after the song’s premiere, the video garnered over 4 million views on YouTube. Ahead of the release of the single, Selena took to her social media to share a personal message to her fans. “Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows,” she wrote next to a screenshot of the video, which was shot on an iPhone 11. “I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you. Lose You To Love Me is out now.”