Kanye West makes generous $1 million donation in Kim Kardashian's name for her bday

Kim Kardashian felt the love on her birthday. The KKW Beauty founder celebrated her 39th birthday on October 21, and her gifts were out of this world – and expensive. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her social media to give a shout out for all of the love. “Thank you so much for all of the birthday love! I had the best most relaxing birthday ever! Spent the weekend w my amazing friends in Palm Springs and then had a family dinner at my house tonight thrown by my mom and Kanye,” she wrote. “My favorite Armenian restaurant Carousel came and catered and then was surprised with a beignet truck and churro stand!”

Kim Kardashian received lavish gifts for her 39th birthday

The mother-of-four went on to share that her husband donated $ 1 million to her favorite charities. “I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags. But he donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy.” In another slide, Kim shared an image of a note with the big reveal.

“Certificate of donation in honor of Kim Kardashian West. A donation of $1 million has been made in your name by Kanye, North, Saint, Chi and Psalm West to the following.” The note went on to list Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative, and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, all of which are organizations that push for strong criminal justice reform. Keeping up with family tradition, Kim was also presented various floral arrangements, including one shaped like her infamous perfume bottle.

In honor of her special day, Kim's husband Kanye made a $1 million donation to her fav charities

The low-key celebration was all about family. In clips on her social media, Kim shared videos of her children and nieces and nephews enjoying the floral arrangement as well as the dinner table featuring her closest family and friends. Here’s to your final year of your 30s, Kim!