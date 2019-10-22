The Wedding Planner costume designer talks Meghan Markle’s JLo-inspired dress

At the royal wedding last year, here at HOLA! USA, as well as pretty much the rest of the Internet, thought that Meghan Markle’s dress was inspired by the one Jennifer Lopez wore in 2001 rom-com The Wedding Planner. As it turns out, the movie’s costume designer Pam Chilton also thought the royal bride’s dress looked familiar. Speaking to Glamour, Pam revealed that several people reached out to her about the Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 wedding day look.

Meghan Markle's wedding dress was reminiscent of the one Jennifer Lopez wore in The Wedding Planner

“I got a lot of texts about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress,” she shared. “I’m like, ‘Well, I’m sure it’s a coincidence. But she was at a good rom-com age when the movie came out—she could have been watching it at sleepovers!” Given the royal’s Hollywood career, it’s totally possible!

Meghan’s wedding gown was designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. The former American actress’ dress featured an open bateau neckline and three-quarter sleeves, like the number Jennifer wore in the romantic comedy. Though instead of a pillbox à la JLo, Meghan completed her bridal look with a five-meters-long silk tulle veil that represented the distinctive flora of each of the 53 Commonwealth countries united in one floral composition, along with Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, which was lent to the Suits alum by Queen Elizabeth.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a gown designed by Clare Waight Keller for her 2018 royal wedding

Pam revealed that JLo’s dress in the film “wasn’t supposed to be a big, frilly, princess affair.” She explained, “We pulled a bunch of vintage shapes to get started, and that’s where we jumped off: We liked a piece of this, a piece of that, and combined them all. It’s beautiful, but it’s not a celebration or a joyful expression of one’s self. It’s kind of serious. It’s dutiful.”