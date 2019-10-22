Jennifer lopez and Alex Rodriguez launch frozen meal line

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are making sure everyone has a healthy meal throughout the day! The power couple announced they are teaming up with Tiller & Hatch Supply Co., a new brand of high quality and wholesome meals that launched on October 21 at Walmart stores nationwide, to provide people with healthy and affordable meals.

Retailing for less than $3, the first batch of meals will feature eight restaurant-quality dishes created by celeb favorite Bruce Hecker of Bruce’s Catering. Not only will the meals be nutritous, they will also be teeming with flavor and incredibly budget-friendly. The best part is that proceeds will go to shelters and charities that are working to fight hunger. "This is an option we wish had been available to our families growing up," Alex said in a statement. "We are committed, like Tiller & Hatch, to doing good. This partnership offers us the opportunity to provide affordable and nutritious meals to families across America while making significant charitable contributions to shelters and food-based charities across the country."

The meals, which can feed “a family of four for less than $12,” will be made with the best ingredients and contain no artificial ingredients, flavors or colors. And there will be lots of variety—Think artisanal pastas, hearty stews and flavorful soups that are tasty and easy to make. Tiller & Hatch is also the first frozen meal brand that works with electric pressure cookers, so they are designed to be ready within minutes.

This partnership makes sense seeing as the couple are always posting about their wellness journeys. They previously did a 10-day no sugar and carb diet and encouraged fans to join them. ”Partnering with Alex and Jennifer was a natural fit,” said Sean Kane, co-founder of Launched.LA. “They both understand the importance of family time and are committed to making healthy and nutritious meals available to all families, which is the foundation of Tiller & Hatch.”