Miley Cyrus has new music on the way with Shawn Mendes and Cardi B

Miley Cyrus has some high-profile friends helping her bring in her new era. Over the weekend, the Slide Away singer went live on social media, giving fans a peek inside of her home. During the stream, many of her followers caught wind of a room with an extra-large white board that featured what seemed to be a track listing for her upcoming album. Never letting anything slip by, fans noticed November 23, which is Miley’s birthday and what could possibly be the release date for the album.

Fans noticed Shawn Mendes and Cardi B’s name on a big white board inside of Miley’s home

Fans also noticed a few familiar names by what they think are singles. Cardi B’s name appeared next to “Naked” and Shawn Mendes’ name made an appearance next to “Playing with Fire.” Along with the singles were 12 more song titles which included, Slide Away, Mother’s Daughter, Cattitude and more. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of a collaboration between Miley and Shawn, since the duo took the stage for a joint performance of his hit single In My Blood at Grammys.

The Canadian crooner and the former Disney alum also performed Islands in the Stream together at the MusicCares benefit in honor of Miley’s godmother Dolly Parton. Miley opened up about how she went about working with the 21-year-old Mercy singer. “I actually sent him a DM and said I don’t know what you’re trying to do next because I’ve actually been in his position in his career too before where you’re someone who I think is trying to fit into pop music and you want to be played on pop music but you don’t want to be conformist and you want to do your own thing,” she told Variety. “I love the way that he always kind of plays alternative pop because it’s something that I love to do.”

Miley is set to release her upcoming album in November

Shawn also confirmed this summer that he and the Wrecking Ball singer got in the studio. When asked if fans could expect an original son by the duo, the pop star smiled and responded: “I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.”