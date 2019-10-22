Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer has arrived and it’s an action-packed adventure 

After 42 years, the Star Wars saga is coming to an end this December with The Rise of Skywalker. Disney dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated film on Monday evening during ESPN’s Monday Night Football, which also happened to be the birthday (October 21) of the late Carrie Fisher, one of the franchise’s original stars. The final installment of the sci-fi saga, directed by J.J. Abrams, stars Carrie (Princess Leia), as well as Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux), Richard E. Grant (General Pryde), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Keri Russell (Zorri Bliss), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), and Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian).

The over two-minute action-packed trailer takes fans to a galaxy, far, far away as the epic space battle between the light and dark side wages on. "People keep telling me they know me," Ridley's character, Rey, says in the clip. "No one does." The trailer wraps with Luke Skywalker saying, “The force will be with you.” However, it’s Leia who gets the last word, adding, “Always.”

The final Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker, opens in theater December 20

Disney teased that new legends will be born in the forthcoming movie, and that the final battle for freedom is yet to come. The Rise of Skywalker will reportedly be the longest Star Wars film to date, clocking in at 2 hours and 35 minutes.

