Eiza González and Vin Diesel join forces in Bloodshot trailer

Mexican actress and singer Eiza González will star alongside Vin Diesel and Michael Sheen in the Hollywood superhero film Bloodshot, which is based on the Valiant Comics character by the same name.

The action-packed film reunites the Mexican beauty with her former Baby Driver colleagues along with Toby Kebbel and Guy Pearce. The Sony Pictures film is scheduled to hit the box office on February 21, 2020, but this thrilling teaser is already giving us something to talk about! Take a look:

Van Diesel character proves to be immortal and shows impressive combat skills, as the former military that he is. He is also a man who has cheated death; with nanotechnology his character is stronger than ever before and ready to take on the world. “With the technology in your veins, you have an army inside of you that will not only make you stronger, it will heal you instantly.”