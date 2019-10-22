Nicki Minaj marries Kenneth Petty after less than a year of dating

That’s Mrs. Barb to you! Nicki Minaj took to her social media to confirm that she and her love Kenneth “Zoo” Petty are officially married. “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19,” she wrote next to a series of emojis which included a bride and groom. Alongside the caption was a video of mugs that read “Mr.” and “Mrs.” and two matching baseball caps adorned with the same phrases.

A host of the Super Bass rapper’s closest friends chimed in on the news. “Congrats Nick!!!! U did it,” Lala Anthony wrote. “Congrats Queen,” Christina Aguilera commented. “Congratulations to you both on your beautiful union,” Naomi Campbell chimed in.

Nicki, 36, and Kenneth, 41, who dated when they were teenagers, reconnected and have been dating since 2018. The pair shocked fans when they made their social media debut in a loving post the same year. Prior to their low-key wedding day, Nicki hinted that the special moment was coming sooner than everyone expected.

During an episode of Queen Radio, the Megatron rapper shared that she and her beau had already filed for their marriage license and that they would be “married in about 80 days.” “We still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” she explained. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so not I have about 80 days.”She added about her upcoming nuptials: “I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy.”

In June, the Anaconda rapper gushed about her love. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness,” she said. “I was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.” As for the pair’s next step. The rapper admitted that having children is the “end goal.”

Congrats to the happy couple!