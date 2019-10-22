Serena Williams’ new photo has fans guessing she's pregnant

In a bright neon mini dress and with her curls lose, Serena Williams looks absolutely stunning in one of the latest pictures she shared on her social media. And while most of her fans and followers praised the tennis player's look and fierce attitude in the image, some others wondered if the curves the sports star displays in the photo could mean that little Alexis Olympia could be in training for the job of big sister.

This is the famous picture that had Serena´s fans wondering if Olympia will have a little brother or sister soon

Reports that Serena Williams may be expecting have been consistent almost since her first daughter was born in 2017. Just nine months after Alexis' arrival, Meghan Markle's friend revealed in a candid interview with Harpers Bazaar that if it wasn't for her career, she would already be pregnant. “Olympia needs a little sister, and then we can have a boy. I've only been around girls my whole life," she told the magazine.

Back in February, Serena shared this other picture after a workout session

Although Serena's first pregnancy was completely normal, she had an emergency Caesarean and surgery to remove blood clots from her lungs. She also revealed in an emotional post that she suffered from post-natal depression, but despite her struggles, she has always been open to the possibilities of expanding her family.

Serena and her tech guru husband Alexis Ohanis met in 2015 and since then they have been inseparable. With adorable two-year-old Alexis Olympia, they have created a very happy family. "I love being her mom, and it's such a great feeling. For me, she (Olympia) is the best thing that's happened to me and I've had so many amazing things happen to me, so that's really saying a lot," she explained.

A happy family picture! Serena poses with husband Alexis Ohanis and adorable Alexis Olympia

Has the time for baby number two arrived? Some of her fans appear to think so, although Serena told Vogue that she had her sights on winning 25 Grand Slams: “To be honest, there’s something really attractive about the idea of moving to San Francisco and just being a mom,” she told the magazine. “But not yet. Maybe this goes without saying, but it needs to be said in a powerful way: I absolutely want more Grand Slams. I’m well aware of the record books, unfortunately. It’s not a secret that I have my sights on 25.” So if that's still the case, two more to go till Serena hits her mark! We'll have to wait and see!