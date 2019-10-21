Everyone enjoys spending a Sunday relaxing and being with family including celebrities. This weekend power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spent their Sunday with their kids. JLo was cuddled up with her 11-year-old daughter Emme, while A-Rod took his two daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11 out to a nice family dinner.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez spent her Sunday cuddled up with daughter Emme

Jennifer took to her stories and posted an adorable photo of her and Emme watching some television together. “Sunday night…,” she captioned the photo with a heart sticker. In the photo, JLo is wearing a cozy, oversized white sweater, while Emme also wears a comfortable baggy white t-shirt. The two are snuggled beneath a big black blanket as they watch television.

Meanwhile, Alex spent his Sunday evening with his two daughters Natasha and Elle having dinner at Greenstreet Cafe, a popular restaurant near their Coconut Grove home. “What’s better than this?? Happiest daddy on Earth,” he captioned on the photo of the trio sitting at the restaurant. Before dinner, the former Yankees player took a photo of his girls outside their home. “Day off. My babies..Before getting back for game 1 of World Series,” he wrote.