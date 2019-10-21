Maluma shares BTS pictures from his day on the set of ‘Marry Me'

Maluma is ready for his close up! The Colombian heartthrob went straight from the stage in Denver, Colorado to New York City for his day on the set of his new film, Marry Me on Monday October 21. The 25-year-old shared a series of behind the scenes pics with his fans via his social media account. Before making it to the set, the 11:11 singer shared a picture of himself running lines in the air. “Studying…@jlo,” he wrote.

Maluma gave fans a BTS look from the set of Marry Me

After a 3am selfie, Maluma was fresh-faced and in character on location of the film. In the next post, the star shared a picture of his chair – revealing his character’s name. “Bastian.” In the next post, the Que Pena singer shared a picture of him in character on the screen. “@maluma @luavision #marryme #Guappo.”

In the frame taken from the film’s director Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, the singer looks handsome as he stares into the camera. Elaine took to her social media to share a video of the star next to his co-stars. In the clip, the Corazón singer stands next to John Bradley and Michelle Buteau. The trio huddled together as they playfully came up with a name for their music group. After deciding on the “three amigos,” the gang playfully laughed and got back to work.

Marry Me, which also stars Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson began filming earlier this month. On October 3, Maluma took to his social media to share a picture of his first day on set with his leading lady JLo. Fans who attended his Madison Square Garden show in NYC were in for a surprise when the duo filmed a sequence for the movie.

The singer was joined on set by his co-stars John Bradley and Michelle Buteau

JLo shocked the crowd as she emerged from the trap doors in the middle of his set and joined the singer for a performance of No Me Ames. Prior to the performance, the On the Floor singer, who plays his heartbroken love interest in the film, shared a picture of her and her leading man from the set with an inspiring message for the first time actor.

“The art of collaboration...it’s what I love about this business!!! True magic happens when inspiration meets the absence of ego. It’s so much fun when different artists come together and everyone contributes to create something special and true and real for everyone to experience and enjoy!! Issa flow... Here we go!!! @maluma #owenwilson @MarryMeMovie #Day1 #musicandmoviesmeet #dreamcometrue”