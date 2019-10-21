Eva Mendes is a totally relatable mom in her latest selfie as she hides from kids

It’s not every day that celebrity moms get real about the work that goes into being a mother, but Eva Mendes made it so relatable with her latest post. On Sunday, October 20, the mother-of-two who shares daughters Esmeralda, five and Amada, three with Ryan Gosling, took to her social media to share a snap of herself lying in bed with the covers up to her eyes. Next to the snap she wrote: “Sunday. Still in bed. Trying to hide from my kids. (not having success).”

Eva shared a snap of her Sunday wearing night-before makeup

Confessing a major no-no, Eva continued, “And no, I didn’t wash my makeup off last night. I know, I know so bad, yadda yadda but I like the “next day of the night before” eye make up look. My skin disagrees tho. To all you mamas out there, hope you find a moment to sneak away from the madness today even for a few minutes. Calgon take me awayyyyy (the older moms will know what that means).”

This isn’t the first time the New York and Co. fashion designer has opened up about the realities of being a working mom. In an exclusive with HOLA! USA, the 45-year-old star talked of the realness that comes with juggling her career and motherhood and the hardest aspect of it. “[Esmeralda and Amada] are very opinionated and active as they should be and it's beautiful, but it's maddening – and then to try to work within that and be present as a mom,”she explained. “I would say the hardest part about it is the mommy guilt that I feel. Even though I know that working is a necessity, but it's also good for them to see me work."

Eva juggles designing for New York & Co. and being a mom to her two daughters

Luckily, the Cuban-American beauty relies on an amazing support team. “I do have to thank my family and Ryan's family for being a huge, huge, huge, huge, huge support system,” she shared “To have the tias, his mom, my mom, his sister, and my sisters around, that is invaluable, “ she added.

There’s nothing like family to come and save the day, right Eva?