Melanie Griffith confirms that Eva Longoria's son Santi is quite the charmer – see the cute moment

It’s true, Eva Longoria’s son Santiago Bastón is a charmer! Eva’s dear friend and fellow actress Melanie Griffith confirmed it with the sweetest picture. “Santi Baston has all the ladies wrapped around his little finger already!!! @evalongoria.” In the photo, posted next to the caption, the adorable one-year-old sits on his mother’s lap eating bread as Melanie rubs his head. In a caption on the photo, which was originally posted on Eva’s stories, it read “My lil angel with @melaniegriffith.” The adorable moment was captured as Santi joined his mother and her gal pal in London for the Global Gift Gala.

Melanie isn’t the only one of Eva’s friends who has been smitten by her little niño. Santi has charmed a host of the 44-year-old’s other famous friends including Camila Cabello, Roselyn Sanchez and even his uncle Mario Lopez.

Over the weekend, Eva took the opportunity to gush over her little boy. “How gorgeous is his little face #BabyBaston,” she captioned the photo of her and her little boy walking through the street. Santiago was equally as adorable as he spent a #SundayFunday with his mother and father José Pepe Bastón.

“Sunday Funday in Mexico City,” she captioned the photo of her baby boy smiling for the camera as he held on to maracas. Celebs couldn’t get enough of the photo and chimed in. “Uepaa [heart eye emoji],” Maluma wrote. Jose Brooks commented “Boss baby!.”

Eva and Santi’s inner circle is big, that’s why it’s no surprise that the Grand Hotel producer is looking inside for advice. Last week, the mother-of-one revealed which celeb she turns to for parenting advice. “Victoria is an amazing mom,” she said about her best friend. “She’s probably one of the first people I do turn to for advice for things. Plus, her kids are older. So she’s already been through all the stages already.”