Serena Williams' daughter Alexis Olympia steals the show as adorable flowergirl

You can tell the winter wedding season is upon us. The weekend was full of celebrations - Jennifer Lawrence tied the knot with Cooke Marone on Saturday - the same day Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal married his long-time girlfriend Mery Perelló in a romantic ceremony. They weren't the only ones, though. Serena Williams' sister-in-law Hailey Ohanian walked down the aisle over the weekend and the tennis star's adorable daughter Alexis Olympia had an important role: being the flower girl, not an easy task!

The two-year-old wore a very cute faded pink tulle outfit

The tennis star shared beautiful pictures of her daughter, who, according to Serena, “took her job very seriously,” as well as the whole family enjoying the day in the idyllic location. While Serena wore a super flattering halter neck dress in pink, accessorized - of course - with a pair of sneakers in the same shade, little Olympia´s one-shoulder dress was slightly paler, with a sequined bodice and a poof tulle skirt. In the picture, Serena and Alexis - very smart in a blue tuxedo - lift their little girl in the air in a moment of pure joy.

In another image, we can see the two-year-old preparing to leave the flower-decorated arbor, with her tiny basket in one hand. She's ready for the challenge! However, it didn't last very long. In the next picture, we can see Olympia taking a break, lying on the floor with a book in her hand.

Such a hard life! Alexis decided to have a little rest on the floor - it's so tiring being a flower girl!

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian met in Rome in 2015. Little did they know that in the same location, one year later, Alexis would propose and they would become engaged. Since then, the tennis star and the tech guru have become one of the most stable couples in showbiz, and their happiness was completed when adorable Olympia arrived on September 1, 2017.