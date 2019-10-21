Marc Anthony and his 'mini-me' sharing the stage is the cutest thing you'll see today

Marc Anthony isn't just loved for his grand talent and his charisma on stage - but also for the respect and love he has for his fans - and the feeling is of course mutual. A case in point - a video the Latin legend posted of a cute moment he shared with one of his mini fans, whom he invited on stage during a gig at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Marc Anthony has fans of all ages - as proved by the cute new video he shared

The Parecen Viernes singer - and the fans in the stadium - were blown away by the little boy, who pulled off Marc's moves with perfection. And the little salsero also had the look down to a t - dressed in a sharp jacket, shirt, jeans and dark glasses combo that's well-known as Marc's signature look.

In the clip, it's clear to see how the youngster thrives off the crowd's reaction, drawing whoops and cheers all round while imitating the way Marc usually dances for the audience. meanwhile, at the side of the stage the man himself looks on, clearly delighted as his 'mini-me' struts his stuff. As the song draws to a close, Marc parks his mic in the stand to grab the boy's hand and lead him center-stage to greet his adoring fans.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is Mini Marc," wrote the Puerto Rican star by way of introduction as he shared the clip of the epic moment. And his fans have gone wild over the video of marc and his mini-me setting the stage on fire - it racked up over a million views in less than 24 hours during its first day online.

The singer is in the middle of his Opus tour

Marc is in the middle of his Opus Tour - a worldwide series of concerts which is currently in the U.S. leg of the tour. The Chase Center gig was an important one for the salsa superstar, being the first time he's ever graced the stage there. It certainly was a memorable night - thanks in part to Mini Marc's unforgettable part in the proceedings.