This is About Humanity founders' on their inspiring trips to the border

Elsa Marie Collins, her sister Yolanda Selene Walther-Meade and Zoe Winkler started This is About Humanity as a donation drive, but since the organization’s launch last year, it has become so much more. Elsa tells HOLA! USA, “It’s a community that strives to educate people about the situation that is happening at the border with immigration and really create allies and advocates in the space to really focus on the issue, which is the humanitarian issue.” With several trips a year and numerous events, their message has been heard loud and clear, especially within Hollywood and afar.

Zoe Saldana, who recently opened up about her involvement, Eiza Gonzalez, Amber Heard, Kourtney Kardashian and more have traveled with them to listen to the stories and take a hands on approach to aid. “We really want to keep these trips meaningful and powerful and impactful,” Elsa continues. “People can expect to maybe be in an uncomfortable situation or see things and hear things they’ve never heard before.” Her sister Yolanda adds: “Once people are on the ground, interacting with individuals, listening to their testimonies, seeing their tears, hearing the truth and authenticity in their stories and they connect. That opportunity to be on the ground is transformative.”

And for those who want to help but can’t travel, they launched a collaboration with Little Market to release a candle and tote bag and host dinners with top Latinx chefs. Watch the video to hear Elsa and Yolanda passionately share their story.