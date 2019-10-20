Fire spotted at Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's star-studded wedding

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s wedding was lit. Literally. As the lovebirds said "I do" on Saturday, October 19, a crowd of fans and reporters waited outside Belcourt of Newport's grandiose gates hoping to catch a glimpse at the couple or one of their starry guests. Instead, it seems many lingerers spotted something unexpected at the reception location: clouds of smoke! While some immediately took to social media to scream "fire!" it’s unknown exactly what took place.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's wedding venue seemed to catch fire on their special day

Passerby videos captured heaps of smoke billowing on the Belcourt grounds, merely steps beyond the main gate. A firetruck can be made out parked in the driveway, making it clear there was some sort of incident. "Where there is smoke, there is fire," one fan wrote. Regardless, the fire didn't appear to be anything too serious.

According to the Daily Mail, there was another incident, though. Several ambulances were also seen rushing to the Belcourt around 3 p.m. that day. An employee working hard to prepare the opulent affair reportedly suffered a seizure about one hour before the festivities took place.

Jennifer and Cooke have been dating since 2018

Jennifer and Cooke officially tied the knot in Rhode Island on Saturday. PEOPLE confirmed that the 29-year-old Oscar winner donned a Dior dress for her special day with the 34-year-old art dealer. Their Belcourt of Newport reception was like an A-list red carpet, boasting countless high profile attendees.

There were no signs of fire as their 150 guests arrived, but there were certainly blazes made as stars like Adele and Kris Jenner waltzed into the luxurious mansion owned by Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani. J-Law’s celeb BFFs Amy Schumer and Emma Stone were also spotted celebrating, as well as Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz and Sienna Miller.

A day prior, the soon-to-be Maroneys hosted a lavish "clambake" rehearsal dinner on Friday, October 18 for about 140 guests on Rose Island in Newport. The elegant sprinkling of loved ones and Hollywood’s elite mingled under a lavish white tent as they toasted to the pair, who have been dating since 2018.