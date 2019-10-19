Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding weekend kicks off with A-list clambake

Celebrity weddings aren’t generally synonymous with clambakes, unless your down-to-earth A-lister Jennifer Lawrence. The Oscar-winner launched into her Rhode Island wedding weekend with beau Cooke Maroney by hosting a lavish "clambake" rehearsal dinner on Friday, October 18. PEOPLE confirmed that 140 guests - an elegant sprinkling of loved ones and Hollywood’s elite - mingled under a lavish white tent on Rose Island in Newport to toast to the couple.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney will wed on October 19

Kris Jenner, a good friend of the Kardashian-obsessed actress, was spotted arriving in Rhode Island early on Friday and catching a boat to the mini-island venue. Another star that made the guest list cut was Adele, who was also seen traveling to the event.

J-Law’s Silver Linings Playbook co-star Bradley Cooper is also thought to be in attendance, as well as Nicole Richie and Joel Madden. Of course, fans are keeping eyes out for The Hunger Games leading ladies’ celebrity besties Amy Schumer and Emma Stone.

Jennifer's wedding location is said to be Belcourt of Newport

The 29-year-old actress and her 34-year-old artsy man, who hopped a private jet to R.I. together, are slated to say "I do" on Saturday, October 19. The happy couple will wed on the exquisite newly-restored Belcourt mansion grounds, which is currently home to Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani. The estate was designed by renowned architect Richard Morris Hunt in 1894 with Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles being the inspiration.

According to TMZ, foodie Jennifer is treating her guests to an opulent menu with an array of hors d’oeuvres and desserts at the reception. Other than that little details have been confirmed about the special day.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence reveals why she said yes to Cooke when he popped the question!

Jennifer and Cooke got engaged back in February, after dating for less than a year. The private pair were first linked in June of 2018, with Jennifer remaining tight lipped on their romance until this past summer. While on the Naked with Catt Sadler podcast, she called her fiancé "the greatest human being I’ve ever met." She added: "He really is, and he gets better."